Tenneco Clean Air IPO: Check GMP, Allotment Status And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday. The IPO of the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of clean air and powertrain products for automotive applications was oversubscribed 58.83 times, with investors bidding for over 3921 crore shares against 666.66 crore shares on offer.

QIBs led the demand for the public issue, subscribing over 166 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 40.74 times, whereas the retail investors' portion was oversubscribed 5.11 times.

The GMP for the public issue has continued to soar to a new high ahead of its listing this week, rising 44% from the day the IPO was launched. The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO indicates a positive listing gain of nearly 31% per share over the issue price.

After the successful subscription, investors are awaiting the finalisation of the IPO share allotment status.Tenneco Clean Air India is expected to finalise the allotment status for the IPO on Monday, November 17.

Investors who applied for the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO can check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd.