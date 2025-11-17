Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Listing In Focus: Check Date, GMP, Expected Share Price Ahead Of Market Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The SME IPO of the Kolkata-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner was oversubscribed 131.60 times on the third and final day.

Non-institutional investors led the demand for the public issue, subscribing over 150 times. Qualified institutional investors subscribed 147 times, whereas the retail investors' portion was oversubscribed 111.64 times.

The grey market premium for the SME IPO of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution has increased by more than 80% since the end of the IPO subscription period.

The allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Friday.

Shares of Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, November 18.