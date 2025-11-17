PhysicsWallah IPO Listing In Focus: Check Date, GMP, Expected Share Price Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The IPO of PhysicsWallah Ltd., which concluded its subscription on Thursday, will debut on the stock market this week. The share allotment status for the Physics Wallah IPO was finalised on Friday. Successful bidders will be allotted the shares on Monday, November 17.

Shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, has risen over the last few days. Earlier, amid tepid interest, the GMP for the mainboard offering of the PhysicsWallah IPO had continued to decline, suggesting a high chance of a muted listing, if not a discounted listing.

The IPO of the ed-tech company, which had seen muted investor response going into the third and final day of subscription, saw comparatively reasonable interest on Thursday. The PhysicsWallah IPO was fully subscribed, with an overall subscription of 1.81 times. According to BSE data, investors bid for 336,227,044 shares against the 186,204,143 shares on offer for the PhysicsWallah IPO.