Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Listing In Focus: Check Date, GMP, Expected Share Price Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The IPO of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., which concluded its subscription on Thursday, will debut on the stock market this week. The share allotment status for the Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO was finalised on Friday. Successful bidders will be allotted the shares on Monday, November 17.

Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, suggests a flat listing for the company's shares. Earlier, amid tepid interest, the GMP for the mainboard offering of the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO had continued to decline, suggesting a high chance of a muted listing, if not a discounted listing.

The IPO of the integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer remained undersubscribed, with an overall subscription of 0.97 times or 97%. According to BSE data, investors bid for 75,044,538 shares against the 77,427,183 on offer for the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO