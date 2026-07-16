Karnataka Horror: Anesthesiologist Murdered, Son Stabbed; Ophthalmologist Wife Taken Into Custody

A 45-year-old anesthesiologist was found murdered inside his apartment in Karnataka's Dharwad, while his eight-year-old son was found with stab injuries. The doctor has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, an anesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital, NDTV reported.

The victim's wife, Dr. Priyanka, an opthalmologist, has been taken into custody for questioning. The injured child was rushed to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Horror: Grandmother Killed After Advising 24-Year-Old To Stop Wasting Time, Money

According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, as cited by NDTV, the preliminary investigation suggests that no outsider is believed to have entered the apartment, as it is a highly secured residential complex. Police said only three people - the husband, wife and child - were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The case came to light after Dr. Honannavar's relatives repeatedly tried to contact him but were unable to reach him throughout the day. When Honanannavar remained unreachable till the evening, his family members went to the apartment and allegedly found him lying dead in a pool of blood. They also found the injured child inside the house. Police said the child was still breathing when they arrived, following which he was immediately shifted to hospital, NDTV reported.

Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that Dr. Priyanka appeared to be in a state of shock and has been making inconsistent and unstable statements during questioning.

The police are currently examining the CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other materials as a part of the investigation.

While relatives have alleged that Dr. Priyanka was responsible for the murder, police have not confirmed her involvement and said the investigation is ongoing, NDTV reported.

Investigators also suspect that the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, but Commissioner Shashikumar said that the exact motive has not been established yet and that all angles are being investigated, ABP News reported.

As per the current status, according to the NDTV report, no final conclusions to the investigation have been announced, no motive has been confirmed. Authorities have registered a case at the Suburban Police Station. Police said the exact cause and circumstances of the murder will become clearer after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

ALSO READ: Man Killed, Body Chopped And Buried: How Police Cracked Chilling Murder By Wife And Her Lover

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.