Ghaziabad Farmer Worth Rs 150 Crore Allegedly Killed By Son Over Property Row

A 52-year-old farmer and landowner, identified as Hariom Chaudhary, was allegedly shot dead by his 32-year-old son, Nikhil at their home in Ghaziabad's Modinagar.

The police stated that the accused was drunk and shot his father late Wednesday night following an argument over property, NDTV reported.

The victim was a resident of Budana village in the Modinagar police station area. He was considered one of the affluent farmers of the area. According to police, Chaudhary owned 75 bighas of land in Modinagar and also had a market on Delhi-Meerut Road. His wealth is estimated to be around Rs 150 crore, NDTV reported.

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According to the report, ACP Modinagar Bhaskar Verma stated that the accused was addicted to alcohol and was often reprimanded by his father for the same. According to ACP Verma, the victim had already transferred 25 bighas of land and several shops in the family's market to Nikhil's name.

However, despite receiving those assets, the accused wanted the remaining land to also be transferred to his name. Police said that Hariom refused to transfer the remaining property, believing that his son would squander it all on liquor and other indulgences.

Police said Hariom Chaudhary had dinner with his wife and younger son on Wednesday night. Nikhil returned home late in an inebriated state. An argument broke out after the father scolded him for drinking. During the altercation, Nikhil allegedly took out a pistol and shot his father, NDTV reported.

One bullet hit Hariom on the face and he collapsed. The accused then allegedly fired more shots at his face, chest and abdomen. The police noted that there were four to six bullet marks on the body.

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The reported added that during the investigation, the police discovered that Nikhil got into frequent arguments with his parents over his alcoholism. Police further stated that in 2018, Nikhil had allegedly fired at his younger brother, Neeshu, following an argument. The investigators are now also looking at the circumstances of the 2018 firing incident as a part of the ongoing investigation.

The weapon allegedly used in the crime has not yet been discovered. The accused remains absconding and the police believe that he may have fled with the weapon. Police have launched an investigation into the murder and the search for the accused remains ongoing as per the report.

The victim is survived by his wife Anita and younger son Neeshu.

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