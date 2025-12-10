India-US Trade Deal To Be A Positive Surprise, Economy In 'Envious Spot': Nomura's Sonal Varma

According to the brokerage, many central banks around the world are not following the US Fed's trajectory on interest rates. "If India's inflation stays benign, it will offer room for the RBI to ease further irrespective of what the US Fed does," said Varma. The predominant driver for the Indian economy in 2026 remains the domestic growth-inflation dynamic.

Varma believes that RBI's rate cutting cycle is not over, but the central bank now has the luxury to go a bit slower. "Our view is that the RBI may pause in February and cut rates by 25 bps in April 2026. However, RBI's bigger focus will be to ensure transmission and liquidity," she told NDTV Profit.

According to the economist, the India-US trade deal's announcement itself will be a positive surprise. However, going into 2026, Varma warns that the biggest challenge for India in the near-term is that ''we're not an AI story yet''.

However, "If easing monetary conditions leads to cyclical growth then India can get more equity inflows next year and there's also a potential for bond index inclusion," she added. "With flows returning and India's current account deficit staying around 1% of GDP, should mean that the balance of payments will be easily funded," she concluded.