Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On India And Penalty — Read US President's Full Statement Here

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that India will pay a tariff of 25% from Aug. 1 in a post on Truth Social. He also added that India will pay a penalty for its purchases of Russian military equipment and Russian energy.

Here is the full statement:

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country (sic)," Trump said in his post on Truth Social.