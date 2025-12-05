Business NewsEconomy & FinanceRBI To Buy Rs 1 Lakh Crore Of Bonds, Execute $5 Billion Three-Year Forex Swap To Boost Liquidity
ADVERTISEMENT

RBI To Buy Rs 1 Lakh Crore Of Bonds, Execute $5 Billion Three-Year Forex Swap To Boost Liquidity

The main purpose of open-market bond purchases is to infuse primary liquidity and not to influence bond yields, Malhotra explained.

05 Dec 2025, 11:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Based on the recommendations of the working group, the Reserve Bank of India has released a discussion paper, proposing capital raising avenues for urban co-operative banks (RBI. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Based on the recommendations of the working group, the Reserve Bank of India has released a discussion paper, proposing capital raising avenues for urban co-operative banks (RBI. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Reserve Bank of India announced that it will buy government securities of Rs 1 lakh crore through open market operation in December. The central bank will also conduct a currency swap worth $5 billion this month, wherein it will buy dollars and sell them back three years later, the regulator's governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

RBI's move is aimed at injecting durable liquidity into the system, Malhotra explained as the monetary policy committee lowered the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%; Maintains 'Neutral' Stance
Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%; Maintains 'Neutral' Stance
Read More

Following the liquidity remarks, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 6.45% but recovered slightly shortly after. The Indian Rupee, too, weakened past the 90 per dollar mark for the second time this week.

RBI's purchases of government securities are likely to offset the cash outgo which emerged out of its dollar sales in the currency market. The currency market sales were done in a bid to support a weakening rupee, which fell past the psychologically significant barrier of 90 per dollar for the first time earlier this week.

The main purpose of open-market bond purchases is to infuse primary liquidity and not to influence bond yields, Malhotra added on Friday.

"Announcing OMO perhaps suggests that the RBI is cognizant of g-sec yields," Anitha Rangan, chief economist at RBL Bank said.

ALSO READ

RBI MPC Lowers FY26 CPI Inflation Forecast To 2%, GDP Growth Projection Raised To 7.3%
Opinion
RBI MPC Lowers FY26 CPI Inflation Forecast To 2%, GDP Growth Projection Raised To 7.3%
Read More

"In addition, 3- year forex swap suggests that the RBI is aware of the forex risks. They have done swaps in the past and there is possibility of more support if required," she explained, adding that the support from OMOs and forex could continue.

"The liquidity boost through OMOs and the USD/INR swap will help lower funding costs and improve credit transmission," Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services said.

The open market purchases of government bonds worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be done in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each, the Reserve Bank said. The first tranche will be conducted on Dec. 11, while the second tranche will be conducted on Dec. 18.

The dollar/rupee buy sell-swaps worth $5 billion will be conducted on Dec. 16, the RBI said.

ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy 2025: When And Where To Watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Statement Live?
Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy 2025: When And Where To Watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Statement Live?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT