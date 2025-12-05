RBI To Buy Rs 1 Lakh Crore Of Bonds, Execute $5 Billion Three-Year Forex Swap To Boost Liquidity

Following the liquidity remarks, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 6.45% but recovered slightly shortly after. The Indian Rupee, too, weakened past the 90 per dollar mark for the second time this week.

RBI's purchases of government securities are likely to offset the cash outgo which emerged out of its dollar sales in the currency market. The currency market sales were done in a bid to support a weakening rupee, which fell past the psychologically significant barrier of 90 per dollar for the first time earlier this week.

The main purpose of open-market bond purchases is to infuse primary liquidity and not to influence bond yields, Malhotra added on Friday.

"Announcing OMO perhaps suggests that the RBI is cognizant of g-sec yields," Anitha Rangan, chief economist at RBL Bank said.