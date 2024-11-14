Rise With Profit: US Retail Inflation, SEBI Proposal On AI, Tax Returns Rise | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know to start your day ahead of the curve.

Let’s start, like we usually do, with the top news from overseas. The focus was on macroeconomic data from the US last evening—the latest retail inflation print came through. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in October, in line with consensus estimates. This compares with a rise of 2.4% in September.

Remember, the Federal Reserve’s target for inflation is 2%. And while, progress towards that mark has slowed in recent months, enough ground has been covered for traders to now bet on another rate cut in December. According to a Bloomberg report, there’s now an 80% chance of that taking place.

Bond yields in the US continued to be volatile. On the lower end of the yield curve, the yields on the two-year Treasury fell and settled around 4.3%. But the 10-year yield actually rose to 4.48%. A stronger dollar and a higher yield on the 10-year are reflective of expectations that Donald Trump’s policies, when he takes charge next year, will be inflationary.

US stocks were rangebound overnight with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending flat with a positive bias and the Nasdaq ending lower by about 0.2%. And it’s a positive start to trade in the Asia Pacific region with all three early risers trading in the green.

The higher bond yields in the US are particularly negative for Indian equities, where the selling by foreign institutional investors has remained unrelenting. They sold another Rs 2,500-crore worth of equity yesterday on a net basis. This means they’ve now been net sellers for 33 consecutive sessions, offloading equity worth over 1.5 lakh crore on a net basis. No surprise then that Indian equity markets entered the so-called corrective zone yesterday, with the benchmarks falling over 10% from their peaks.