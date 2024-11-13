US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Open Flat As Post-US Election Rally Halts

The US stock markets opened on a flat note on Wednesday, as the rally triggered by Donald Trump's presidential poll victory looks to halt.

S&P 500, the broader index, opened only 1.76 points higher at 5,985.75, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 5.06 points at 19,286.46 at the opening bell.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average edged fractionally lower at the start of the session, as it opened 0.7% lower at 43,880.46.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, six were trading positively and five were in the red. The gains were led by consumer discretionary and real estate, whereas telecom and industrials headed the drags.

The early gainers of the trade included Tesla Inc., whose shares rebounded by 4.31% to $342.6, and Spotify Technology SA. which jumped 9.9% to $461.85.

The sharpest slide in the first few minutes of trade was recorded by Spirit Airlines Inc, whose stock plunged by 60% to $1.26 on reports of bankruptcy preparations.

Shortly before the trading commenced on the Wall Street, the US retail inflation numbers were released. The consumer price index-based inflation rose 2.6% on-year in October, which was in-line with the estimates.