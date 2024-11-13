Middle-Class Tax Burden Reduces As Those Earning Above Rs 50 Lakh Pay More

An increase in tax compliance in the Rs 50 lakh and above income group has led to a reduction in tax liability of the middle class, according to government officials aware of the matter.

The tax net has widened under the Modi government, with a 120% increase in returns filed between 2014 and 2024, from 3.6 crore to 7.9 crore, the high-ranking officials said on the condition of anonymity.

From those earning Rs 50 lakh and above annually, the number of returns has gone up from 1.85 lakh to 9.39 lakh, an increase of 5.1 times, and the income tax liability of that group has gone up from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

The increased compliance has been a result of non-invasive enforcement and anti-evasion and black money laws. The increased compliance is a result of the combination of progressive tax policies, e-governance and a shift in focus from enforcement earlier to sharing of information with taxpayers, according to officials.

Returns with zero income tax have also gone up from 1.8 crore in 2014 to 4.9 crore in 2024 due to the new tax regime.