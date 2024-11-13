FPIs Stay Net Sellers For More Than A Month
In the last five sessions, the FPIs sold equities worth Rs 16,126.58 crore, whereas the DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 13,561.47 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 33rd consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,502.58 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 6,145.24 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 16,126.58 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,561.47 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 14,475 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
On Wednesday, when FPIs remained net sellers, the Indian markets also settled in the red. All the 12 sectoral indices on the NSE ended lower, with the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty declining the most.
Broader markets declined in line with the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.98% and 1.28% lower, respectively.
Shares of Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Trent Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HCLTech Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50. While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, NTPC Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged the index.
The Nifty 50 ended at over four–month low of 23,559.05, with the combined market–cap of companies on the index felling by Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 188.07 lakh crore.