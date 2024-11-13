FPIs Stay Net Sellers For More Than A Month

On Wednesday, when FPIs remained net sellers, the Indian markets also settled in the red. All the 12 sectoral indices on the NSE ended lower, with the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty declining the most.

Broader markets declined in line with the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.98% and 1.28% lower, respectively.

Shares of Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Trent Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HCLTech Ltd. cushioned the fall in the Nifty 50. While those of HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, NTPC Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged the index.

The Nifty 50 ended at over four–month low of 23,559.05, with the combined market–cap of companies on the index felling by Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 188.07 lakh crore.