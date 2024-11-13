US Core CPI Remains Firm For Third Straight Month With 0.3% Gain

NDTV ProfitBusinessUS Core CPI Remains Firm For Third Straight Month With 0.3% Gain
The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% for a third month and 3.3% from a year ago

13 Nov 2024, 07:32 PM IST
File image of Shoppers in Chicago, Illinois. (Photographer: Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg)

A measure of underlying US inflation remained firm in October, underscoring the ongoing risks Federal Reserve officials face in trying to achieve their target.

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% for a third month and 3.3% from a year ago, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Wednesday.

Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of the inflation trend than the overall CPI. That measure, which includes food and energy, rose 0.2% for a fourth month and 2.6% from a year before, marking the first acceleration on an annual basis since March.

The BLS said shelter accounted for over half of the overall monthly advance.

