ADVERTISEMENT
US Core CPI Remains Firm For Third Straight Month With 0.3% Gain
The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% for a third month and 3.3% from a year ago
A measure of underlying US inflation remained firm in October, underscoring the ongoing risks Federal Reserve officials face in trying to achieve their target.
The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% for a third month and 3.3% from a year ago, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Wednesday.
Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of the inflation trend than the overall CPI. That measure, which includes food and energy, rose 0.2% for a fourth month and 2.6% from a year before, marking the first acceleration on an annual basis since March.
The BLS said shelter accounted for over half of the overall monthly advance.
Opinion
US CPI Rises More Than Forecast, Stalling Inflation Progress
ADVERTISEMENT