Mutual Funds' Cash Pile Snaps Growth Streak On Record Investments In October

Cash held by actively managed mutual fund schemes fell in October for the first time in the fiscal, even as allocation towards cash continued to rise as a result of the decline in equity markets.

October saw the benchmark Nifty 50 fall 6.2%—the largest monthly decline since March 2020, which wiped out nearly Rs 30 lakh crore investor wealth.

At the end of October, cash held by various MF schemes was at Rs 1,49,227 crore, marginally below the previous month's figure, according to data provided by ACE Mutual Fund and compiled by NDTV Profit.