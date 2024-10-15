Cash Share Of Mutual Funds' Holdings Falls For First Time Since April

Mutual funds' allocation toward cash as a percentage of total assets held by actively managed equity schemes fell during September for the first time since April.

Allocation toward cash had been increasing for a major part of the current financial year, hitting a high of 4.92% of assets under management in August, according to data provided by Ace Mutual Fund.

However, in September, the total cash pile grew marginally by 0.9% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, while the asset base grew 3.38% to cross Rs 31 lakh crore.