Rise With Profit: US Market Fall, CLSA's India Pivot, Zepto's Fundraise Plans | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit and I’m Alex Mathew. Here’s everything you need to know at the start of the new week.

The discourse globally is centred around what’s happening in the US market and with the dollar. The greenback has continued to climb and now the dollar index has risen above $106. This has been coupled with a rise in bond yields. Last I checked, the yield on the 10-year treasury was at 4.44%, up from close to 4% just about a month ago.

Stronger dollar and higher bond yields in the US have meant an outflow from emerging markets, including India. In fact, even Wall Street saw selling at the end of the week—with the Dow dropping over 300 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping 1.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

What all of this means is that there could still be a fair bit of volatility to contend with at the start of the new week for Indian equity markets, despite analysts pointing out that we are in oversold zone.

Now, amid the heavy selling by foreign institutional investors in India, one house has made an about turn of sorts. CLSA is shifting its tactical allocation back to India from China. The Trump win has complicated some expectations of a rise of China’s economy. The analysts at CLSA are, therefore, reversing their tactical allocation in early October, returning to a benchmark on China and a 20% overweight on India.

In the Asia Pacific region this morning, the three early risers were trading mixed last I checked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was lower by 0.7%, while the Australian benchmark was flat and the Kospi in South Korea was higher by over 2.5%.