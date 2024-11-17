India Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Hypersonic Missile

In a major boost to its military prowess, India has successfully flight-tested a long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha, an achievement that has put the country in a select group of nations having the weapon that can strike with extreme speed and evade most air defence systems.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the missile test on Saturday under the country's first long-range hypersonic mission as a 'stupendous' achievement and a 'historic moment'.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1,500 km, an official readout said.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," Singh said on X.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said.