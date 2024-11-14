FPIs Remained Net Sellers For 34 Consecutive Sessions

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive week in a row on Thursday as earnings from India Inc. continued to weigh on investors' sentiment.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices as the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap ended 0.43% and 0.83% higher respectively.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50 the most.

Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. limited losses in the index the most.

The Nifty 50 closed lower for the sixth session in a row and recorded the worst declining streak since Oct. 7. It ended 26.35 points or 0.11% lower at 23,532.70. The Sensex closed 110.64 points or 0.14% down at 77,580.31.