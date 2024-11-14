FPIs Remained Net Sellers For 34 Consecutive Sessions
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 15,827 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 34 consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,849.87 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,481.81 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 13,087.68 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,256.58 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 15,827 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive week in a row on Thursday as earnings from India Inc. continued to weigh on investors' sentiment.
The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices as the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap ended 0.43% and 0.83% higher respectively.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Tata Motors Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50 the most.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. limited losses in the index the most.
The Nifty 50 closed lower for the sixth session in a row and recorded the worst declining streak since Oct. 7. It ended 26.35 points or 0.11% lower at 23,532.70. The Sensex closed 110.64 points or 0.14% down at 77,580.31.