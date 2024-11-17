Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Enforcement Of Measures To Curb Delhi Pollution

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in Delhi.

Delhi woke up to toxic air conditions on Sunday as the air quality index was recorded in the 'severe' category.

The AQI stood at 429 at 9 am, according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 417 at 4 pm on Saturday.