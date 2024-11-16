Bank Of India CEO Aims For Double Digit Growth In Corporate Loans Over Next Two Quarters

Bank of India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajneesh Karnatak expects the lender's corporate credit book to grow in double-digit numbers during the second half of the ongoing fiscal.

For the September quarter of the financial year 2024–25, the bank has posted a 63% year-on-year jump in net profit. The Mumbai-headquartered bank's PAT grew to Rs 2,374 crore in the second quarter from Rs 1,458 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the lender's slippage ratio deteriorated to 0.44% in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal compared to 0.34% in the year-ago period.