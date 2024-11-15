Trump 2.0 Impact: CLSA Reverses On China To Go Overweight On India

CLSA Ltd. has done an about-turn of sorts, shifting its “tactical allocation” to India from China in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s win in 2024 US elections.

“The initial reaction (to the PBOC stimulus) was to rent rather than buy the rally, ⁠yet we committed funds at the start of October by tactically deploying some of our overexposure on India to China,” analysts Alexander Redman and Wei Sheng Wan ⁠We said in a note titled ‘Pouncing Tiger, Prevaricating Dragon’ on Nov. 14, 2024. “We now reverse that trade.”

“Misfortune can happen in threes,” CLSA said.

Trump 2.0 heralds a trade war escalation, just as exports buoy China’s growth.

⁠The China stimulus amounts to de-risking with little inflationary benefit.

⁠Higher US bond yields sap scope for US Fed and thus PBOC to ease rates.

“We are anxious that these concerns can lead to buyers’ strike by offshore investors who build China exposure post the initial stimulus in September,” the CLSA report stated. “We therefore reverse our tactical allocation in early October, returning to a benchmark on China and a 20% overweight on India.”