India’s Trade Deficit Rises To $27.14 Billion In October, Exceeds Estimates

India's trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, stood at $27.14 billion in October from $20.78 billion in the preceding month, according to the data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Thursday. This figure was higher than the range of estimates from 22 economists tracked by Bloomberg, which varied from a deficit of $25.5 billion to $20 billion.

The merchandise exports in October rose by 17.25% from the year-ago period to $39.2 billion, while imports increased by 3.9% to reach $66.34 billion, according to the government data. In the preceding month, merchandise exports totalled $34.58 billion, while imports amounted to $55.36 billion.

In October, services trade exports reached $34.02 billion, and imports were $17 billion. In September, exports were $30.61 billion, while imports totalled $16.32 billion.