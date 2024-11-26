Rise With Profit: Trump's Tariff Plans, FPIs Break 38-Day Selling Streak, Zomato's QIP | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit and I’m Alex Mathew. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know, so you can start your day on the right foot.

You can listen to this as a podcast here.

To global news first—there are signs that there may soon be a breakthrough in talks to bring about a ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. That’s based on a source-based report by Reuters. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce the ceasefire.

In Washington, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that while a deal was close, nothing would be done till everything is done. The report also quoted the French presidency as saying that discussions on a ceasefire had made significant progress. In Jerusalem, a senior Israeli official said Israel's cabinet would meet on Tuesday to approve a truce deal with Hezbollah.

All of that has contributed to bringing crude prices lower. As of this morning, Brent crude was trading at just over $72 to the barrel, down from close to $75 only a few sessions back.

In other international news, the expectation that a Trump presidency in the US will lead to uncertainty in global trade is proving to be accurate. Already, even before he takes charge in January, President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to raise tariffs by an additional 10% on all or most Chinese goods coming into the country. He said this in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. The higher tariffs, he said, were because China had not done enough to stop the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, from being sent into the US.

He also said that he would impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada as one of his first Executive Orders.

The announcement is likely having a negative bearing on Asian markets, which were all in the red, last I checked.

Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary is also having a bearing on markets there. The dollar fell the most in two weeks and the yield on the 10-year treasury fell 13 basis points to 4.27%, because Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, is known to be a fiscal hawk. In other words, he would not be supportive of profligate spending by the government.