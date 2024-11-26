Trump Vows Tariffs On China, Mexico, Canada Over Border

President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose additional 10% tariffs on goods from China and 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada, citing the levies as necessary to clamp down on migrants and illegal drugs flowing across US borders.

In posts to his Truth Social network that jolted financial markets on Monday, Trump claimed China had failed to follow through on promises to institute the death penalty for traffickers of fentanyl, writing that “drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before.”

“Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America,” Trump said.

In another post, the incoming president also vowed to hit neighbors Mexico and Canada with a 25% tariff on “ALL products,” saying he would sign an executive order to that effect on his first day in office.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” he said. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

Trump’s tariff threats highlight how the incoming president aims to use trade levies to implement his policy agenda, despite concerns from some business leaders about the impact. It comes just days after he tapped Scott Bessent to be the next US Treasury Secretary, a move that was seen as potentially moderating the incoming president’s tariff plans.

The Mexican peso fell more that 1% as traders reacted to the headlines about the proposal, while the Canadian dollar dropped about 0.5%. China’s yuan edged lower offshore.

The Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry and Economy Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment. A representative for Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland also didn’t immediately answer an inquiry.

Trump campaigned on pledges to implement sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, vowing to hike tariffs to 60% for all goods imported from China and to 20% for those brought in from the rest of the world — policies he says will help pressure companies to re-shore manufacturing jobs in the US and raise revenue for the federal government.