Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Rises 8% To 1.36 Crore In October, IndiGo's Dominance Intact

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose to 1.36 crore in October, higher by 8.08% as compared to the same month of last year, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday.

In October 2023, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore, the DGCA data showed.

In 2024 so far, the count of domestic passengers rose to 13.21 crore. This marks a climb of 5.3% from an overall domestic air passenger traffic of 12.54 crore in the first 10 months of the last calendar year.

The dominance of IndiGo, the no-frills carrier with the highest market share, remained intact. Its market share increased to 63.3% in October from 63% in September. However, the airline's passenger load factor, or the occupancy rate, slipped marginally to 82.3% from 82.6%.

In absolute terms, IndiGo carried a total of 86.4 lakh passengers in October, as compared to 82.12 lakh passengers in the preceding month.