Air India-Vistara Merger To Forge Global Airline With 'Indian Heart': N Chandrasekaran

The Air India-Vistara merger is an important milestone in the transformation of Air India into a world-class global airline with an "Indian heart", Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

In a LinkedIn post, Chandrasekaran said this merger, on the back of the Air Asia and Air India Express merger, brought together four airlines to create one integrated airline group. The merger of Air India and Vistara was officially completed on Nov. 12.

"This week’s merger between Air India Limited (AI) and Vistara is an important milestone in our commitment to transform AI into a world-class global airline with an Indian heart," Chandrasekaran wrote on his LinkedIn profile. "We have much to look forward to."

Chandrasekaran wrote that from its pre-privatisation size, the fleet has grown over 2.5 times and its 300 aircraft carry nearly 2 lakh passengers across 100 global destinations every day. Through its partners, the fleet offers worldwide connectivity to over 800 destinations.

"At the same time, it is important to acknowledge that a merger is undoubtedly a time of change — distinct cultures are put together to create something new and lasting. Such mergers take time to play out," he said.

"We have moved quickly, completing the process in 2 years, while keeping our eye on the ultimate goal: to realise AI's potential and turn it into a world-class global airline. Given our ambitions, this merger should be seen as part of a journey. Different parts of the business were at different points of maturity when the merger commenced, so they will take time to fully align," Chandrasekaran said.