Zomato Launches Rs 8,500-Crore QIP, Sets Floor Price

Food delivery major Zomato Ltd. on Monday announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement issue, which is aimed at raising a total sum of Rs 8,500 crore.

The company has fixed the floor price for the QIP at Rs 265.91 per share, according to a regulatory filing. The floor price is 2.8% lower as compared to the stock's current market price.

Zomato, in the exchange filing, said the fund raising committee of its board approved and authorised "the opening of the issue today, i.e. Nov. 25, 2024".

The company had received nod from its board of directors on Oct. 22 to raise capital up to Rs 8,500 crore through the QIP route.

The funds will be raised by the company towards setting up of dark stores and warehouse, which will aid in the expansion of its quick commerce arm Blinkit.

The proceeds will also be used for advertising, marketing and branding initiatives, along with investment in the company's technology infrastructure and capabilities, including cloud infrastructure.