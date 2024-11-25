MSCI Rejig Comes Into Effect Today: To Bring $2.5 Billion Of Passive Inflows, Says Nuvama

The MSCI reshuffle, effective from Nov. 25, 2024, is set to bring India an estimated $2.5 billion in passive foreign inflows, as per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. This move marks a significant boost to India's position in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, raising its weight from 19.3% to 19.8%, while China's weight declines slightly from 27% to 26.8%.

Notable upgrades in the reshuffle include Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Bombay Stock Exchange, which have been moved from small-cap to mid-cap status. Additionally, Oberoi Realty Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. have been newly added to the index.

Kalyan Jewellers stock price was up 4.30% in early trade on Monday at Rs 736.80. BSE Ltd. and Voltas were similarly up 4.51% and 3.74%, respectively at market open. Oberoi Realty surged 5.40% to Rs 2,046.75, whereas Alkem Laboratories Ltd. stock price also rose 2.42% to Rs 5,718.50.