GQG Backs Adani Group —'Strong Fundamentals... Well Positioned For Future'

Adani Group companies are well-positioned for the future, managing critical infrastructure in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, GQG Partners said in a statement, as it maintained confidence in the companies' fundamentals, with no changes in its investment outlook at present.

The investment firm added that the Adani Group entities operate under government regulation, with many relying on long-term contractual revenues. GQG Partners further emphasised that it does not view the current actions as materially impacting the companies' operations.

The Adani Group has firmly rejected the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against its directors, describing them as "baseless" and categorically denying any wrongdoing.

In response to the charges brought against Adani Green Energy and its directors, the conglomerate issued a statement emphasising that, as per the DOJ’s own statements, "the charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty." The group further assured stakeholders that it would pursue all available legal recourse to address these accusations.