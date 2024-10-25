Rise With Profit: Petroleum Board Proposes Removal Of Exclusivity, ITC Q2 Results, US Stocks Gain

Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know, so you can spend a little longer planning the weekend. If you’d like to listen to this as a podcast, make sure you look for 'All You Need To Know' on any of the major podcast platforms.

US stocks gained for the first time this week, but gains were concentrated in tech stocks—The S&P 500 ended with narrow gains of 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76%. The Dow dropped by 140 points. Tesla was the stock of the day, gaining over 20%—registering its best day since 2013. It resulted in $26 billion being added to Elon Musk’s wealth.

Meanwhile, the US economy continued to show signs of resilience—the number of individuals claiming unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly. And other indicators also pointed to resilience. One of them was the sale of new homes, which increased to the highest level in nearly a year and a half in September. US treasuries have stopped their plunge and the yield on the 10-year actually fell about 5 basis points and now trades below 4.2%.

In the Asia Pacific region, two of the three early risers were trading positive last I checked—the Nikkei 225 was losing about 0.8%.