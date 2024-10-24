IEX Q2 Results: Profit Rises 25%, Meets Analyst Estimates

In the quarter ending September, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 108 crore, up from Rs 87 crore in the same quarter last year, which matches analysts' projections. (Photo source: Unspalsh)
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the second quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.
The company's bottom line rose 25% to Rs 108 crore in the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 87 crore clocked in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 110 crore.
IEX Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28% to Rs 139 crore versus Rs 109 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 150 crore).
Ebitda up 30% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 92 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 141 crore).
Margins expanded 130 basis points to 86% versus 84.7% (Bloomberg Estimate: 93.7%).
Net profit up 25% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 87 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 110 crore).