IEX Trade Volume Increases Nearly 21% To 11,370 Million Units In September

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4,610 MU in September 2024, from 3,467 MU in September 2023, registering an increase of 33% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved highest ever monthly volume of 3,913 MU in September 2024, from 2,923 MU in September 2023, registering an increase of 34% YoY.