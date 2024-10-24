NTPC Q2 Results: Profit Rise Over 13%, Beat Estimates

NTPC Ltd. announced a rise in profits in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The government-run power company reported a 13.8% rise in consolidated profits at Rs 5,380 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 4726 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 5,035.43 crore net profit.

The company's revenues and Ebitda, however, fell on an annual basis in Q2 FY25, missing analyst estimates.