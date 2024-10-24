Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge On Nov. 11
Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will become the 51st Chief Justice of India on Nov. 11, following his appointment by President Droupadi Murmu.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been formally appointed as the next Chief Justice of India and is set to take charge from Nov. 11. The appointment has received the nod of President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday.
"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Meghwal posted on X.
Justice Khanna—currently the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court—will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. The tenure will last for around seven months, till his retirement on May 13, 2025.
Justice Khanna was recommended for the top constitutional post by the outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud. This move follows the convention where the retiring Chief Justices nominate the second-most senior judge as their successor.
CJI Chandrachud, who took the charge on Nov. 9, 2022, will demit office on Nov. 10, 2024, as Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.
Justice Khanna's career in the higher judiciary dates back to 2005, when he was promoted to the Delhi High Court as an additional judge. Subsequently, he was elevated as a permanent judge in 2006.
In 2019, Justice Khanna was promoted to the Supreme Court, based on the recommendation of the apex court's Collegium and the approval of the then President Ram Nath Kovind.
Justice Khanna has authored 117 judgements, and among them, 24% pertained to criminal matters, 10% related to civil cases, 8% constitutional and 6% were arbitration cases.
The senior judge has also been part of some of the key apex court benches, including those that heard petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the validity of the now-scrapped electoral bond scheme.