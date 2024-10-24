Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed Next CJI, To Take Charge On Nov. 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been formally appointed as the next Chief Justice of India and is set to take charge from Nov. 11. The appointment has received the nod of President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Meghwal posted on X.

Justice Khanna—currently the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court—will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. The tenure will last for around seven months, till his retirement on May 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna was recommended for the top constitutional post by the outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud. This move follows the convention where the retiring Chief Justices nominate the second-most senior judge as their successor.

CJI Chandrachud, who took the charge on Nov. 9, 2022, will demit office on Nov. 10, 2024, as Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.