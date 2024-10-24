IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Slumps 39% On Higher Provisions, Asset Quality Weakens

NDTV ProfitEarningsIndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Slumps 39% On Higher Provisions, Asset Quality Weakens
IndusInd Bank’s standalone net profit for Q2 dropped to Rs 1,325 crore, falling short of analysts' estimates

24 Oct 2024, 03:55 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndusInd Bank reported a 39% drop in net profit for the July-September quarter, driven by a sharp 73% increase in provisions compared to the previous year. The gross NPA ratio worsened slightly, reflecting asset quality challenges. (Vehicles pass by an IndusInd Bank branch at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, India. Photo source: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the three months ended June fell 39% on a yearly basis due to higher provisions.

The lender's bottom line stood at Rs 1,325 crore on a standalone basis during the July-September period, as compared to Rs 2,181 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday. The analsyts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the net profit at Rs 2,214 crore. That came after its provisions for the quarter rose 73% year-to-year to Rs 1,820 crore. On a yearly basis, provisions rose by 87%.

IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Net interest income up 5% to Rs 5,347 crore.

  • Net profit down 39% to Rs 1,325 crore.

  • Gross NPA at 2.11% versus 2.02% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 0.64% versus 0.60% (QoQ).

