IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Slumps 39% On Higher Provisions, Asset Quality Weakens

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the three months ended June fell 39% on a yearly basis due to higher provisions.

The lender's bottom line stood at Rs 1,325 crore on a standalone basis during the July-September period, as compared to Rs 2,181 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday. The analsyts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the net profit at Rs 2,214 crore. That came after its provisions for the quarter rose 73% year-to-year to Rs 1,820 crore. On a yearly basis, provisions rose by 87%.