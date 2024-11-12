Rise With Profit: IT Notices On Bogus Refund Claims, RBI Framework On FPI Classification | Podcast

This is the daily morning update from NDTV Profit. Over the next few minutes, we’ll bring you up to speed with everything you need to know to start your day ahead of the curve.

You can listen to this as the All You Need To Know podcast here.

Let’s start with news from overseas first. The war in West Asia continues, with Israel concentrating its military action in the north and central parts of the Gaza region. The chances of a ceasefire currently are not very high, particularly because Qatar, which has been playing the role of mediator, said it was suspending its efforts, until both Israel and the Hamas showed greater willingness to reach an agreement.

Despite the ongoing conflict, crude prices have remained muted, largely because of expectation of softer demand. China’s growth has been flagging and the government has, so far, stopped short of announcing major stimulus. Brent crude this morning was at close to $72 to the barrel.

In other international news, North Korea has ratified a mutual defence treaty with Russia, which was signed by the leaders of the two countries in June. The treaty calls for each side to come to the other’s aid in the event of an armed attack. That’s based on a report by state media KCNA.

The report came amid international criticism over increasing military cooperation between the two countries, with North Korea having sent tens of thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

In international markets, US stocks eked out gains, with the Donald Trump rally looking like it may be petering out. The Dow gained 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended higher by about 0.1%. In the Asia Pacific region, two of the three early risers were trading in the red. The exception was the Nikkei 225 in Japan, which was higher by about 0.5% last I checked.