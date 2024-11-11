FPIs Remain Net Sellers For 31st Consecutive Session

In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 16,954 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

Shares of Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.

While those of Asian Paints Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the choppy session little changed on Monday. Asian Paints Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. share prices dragged the indices, while HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. supported the benchmarks.

Barring IT and banking indices, all the other sectors ended the trade in red, where media and metal were the major laggards. The underperformance by the broader markets extended as mid- and small-caps corrected by 0.88% and 1.20%, respectively, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

The Nifty 50 ended 6.90 points, or 0.03% lower at 24,141.30, and the Sensex ended 9.83 points, or 0.01% higher at 79,496.15.

During the session, the Nifty 50 rose 0.78% to 24,336.80, and the Sensex rose 0.77% to 79,001.34.