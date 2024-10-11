India's Net Tax Collection Grows 18% To Rs 11.26 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal

India's net tax collection has grown by around 18% so far in this fiscal, as per the data shared by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday.

As of Oct. 10, the net tax collection stood at Rs 11.26 lakh crore, 18.35% higher as compared to Rs 9.51 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.31 lakh crore were released during this period, registering a growth of 46% year-on-year.