US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Open Higher As Post-Trump Win Rally Continues

The main Wall Street indices opened higher on Monday, as the rally driven by Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election continued.

The broader index, S&P 500, opened 0.3% higher at 6,008.86, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to 19,355.34.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% at 44,057.65 at the opening bell.

Among the early gainers was Tesla Inc, whose market capitalisation breached $1 trillion on Friday. The Elon Musk-led company shares were up 7% in the first few minutes of the trade.

Other major stocks that advanced as the markets opened were JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., with each of them rising by 1%.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks also continued to mark their ascent, with Coinbase Global Inc and Mara Holdings Inc. rallying 13% and 16%, respectively.

The jump in crypto stocks coincided with the climb in Bitcoin, the world's largest traded cryptocurrency, which has crossed the $80,000-mark on anticipation of ease in regulations after Trump takes charge. It was trading 2.3% higher at $81,768 at 9:35 a.m. (EST).