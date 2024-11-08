China Unveils $839 Billion Debt Swap To Rescue Local Governments

China has approved a 6 trillion yuan ($839 billion) program to refinance local government debt, as Beijing rolls out more measures to support a slowing economy facing new risks from the reelection of Donald Trump.

The plan by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress was reported by the Xinhua News Agency on Friday, which provided few details as officials began to brief reporters in Beijing. It provides more clarity for many investors who’ve been awaiting a fuller picture of China’s promised fiscal measures to revive confidence.

China’s economy grew 4.6% in the third quarter, the weakest pace since March last year, putting in doubt Beijing’s ability to hit its annual expansion target of around 5%. That slowdown prompted policymakers to pivot toward more supportive policies, including interest-rate cuts and help for the stock and real estate markets.

The shift in late September triggered a historic stock rally and driven global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to upgrade their forecasts for the $18 trillion economy, although Trump’s election victory has fuelled calls on Beijing to strengthen policies to boost domestic demand to offset a potential drop in exports due to the president-elect’s tariff threats.