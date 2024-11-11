RBI Shares Framework To Reclassify FPI As FDI On Breach Of 10% Cap

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday shared an operational framework for the reclassification of foreign portfolio investment as foreign direct investment, upon the breach of the prescribed limit imposed on FPI.

Under the Foreign Exchange Management Rules, 2019, FPI in a company should be less than 10% of the total paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis.

If the 10% cap gets breached, then the foreign portfolio investors have the option of divesting their holdings or reclassifying such holdings as FDI. This reclassification should be completed "within five trading days from the date of settlement of the trades causing the breach", RBI said in a notification.

To enable this reclassification, the foreign portfolio investors would require "necessary approvals from the government", as applicable, including approvals required in case of investment from land bordering countries, the central bank said.