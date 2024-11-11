NDTV ProfitMarketsForeign Investors See Worst India Asset Value Rout At $85 Billion In October
Foreign Investors See Worst India Asset Value Rout At $85 Billion In October

Foreign investors which began the month with assets under management of $930.5 billion ended the month with assets at $845.30 billion, according to data on NSDL and collated by NDTV Profit.

11 Nov 2024, 09:16 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The maximum rout in asset value was seen in the oil and gas sector, which saw its value fall by $27.90 billion in just a month led by Reliance Industries. (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Foreign portfolio investors saw the worst ever outflows from their assets in India in October. Assets under management for foreign investors fell by over $85 billion in October, as the month saw investors sell every day. Foreign investors which began the month with assets under management of $930.5 billion ended the month with assets at $845.30 billion, according to data on NSDL collated by NDTV Profit.Foreign investors have been net...
