FIIs Continue Selling, Adani Enterprises' Profit Up 500%, Apple India Revenue Hits Record — The Week That Was

The week saw massive changes across market, as Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Cipla Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd., announced their earnings.

FIIs were on a 24 session streak of offloading equities which summed up to a total of 1.25 lakh crore.



Amazon exceeded estimates with total revenue for the third quarter rising 11% to $158.9 billion. Apple set a record revenue in India and saw double-digit growth in iPad sales during the September 2024 quarter.