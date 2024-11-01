Intel Surges After Results Spark Optimism Over Turnaround

Gelsinger said he intends to keep the company together and has the support of the board for his plan. He has a “lot of energy and passion” to bring to that effort, he said.

“Obviously there’s a lot of attention on Intel which just reinforces what a central role it plays in the technology industry,” he said in the interview. “We believe distinct, but better together, is the strategy.”

The company is in negotiations with potential investors for its Altera programable chip unit. It expects to conclude that process early next year, Gelsinger said on a call with investors. Meanwhile, he’s reviewing options for similar actions for other parts of Intel’s business.

Intel’s leader was one of the chief lobbyists for the Chips and Science Act, a Biden administration industrial policy aimed at bringing back chip manufacturing to the US with tens of billions of dollars in public money support.

Gelsinger, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, said that Intel hasn’t yet received any of the funds to help with construction of new facilities in Arizona and Ohio, and criticized the speed at which support has been made available.

Still, he remains confident that, regardless of who wins the US presidential election, the initiative will continue. “The Chips Act was a bipartisan act with strong support from both sides of the aisle,” he said.