Apple Disappoints Investors With Tepid Forecast, China Weakness

Apple Inc., heading into its most critical sales period of the year, sparked fresh concerns about revenue growth and lingering weakness in an intensely competitive China market.

Following the company’s quarterly earnings report, Apple said that total sales in the December period will rise by a percentage in the low-to-middle single digits. Analysts had been projecting a 7% increase. The company also posted a decline in China revenue last quarter, falling short of estimates.

The broader picture shows a company still trying to rebound from one of the longest sales slumps in its history. Revenue had declined four straight quarters in fiscal 2023 and only returned solidly in the past two quarters. Apple remains the most valuable company on Earth, but it’s had to contend with a sluggish smartphone market, more competition in China and regulatory scrutiny around the world.

The concerns weighed on shares in late trading, sending them down about 2%. The stock had been up 17% this year through Thursday’s close, fueled by optimism about Apple’s artificial intelligence prospects.