Nvidia Set To Replace Intel In The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Nvidia Corp., the chipmaker at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom, is joining the oldest of Wall Street’s three main equity benchmarks.

The company will replace rival Intel Corp. in the 128-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average prior to the start of trading on Nov. 8, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement late Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co. is also joining, replacing Dow Inc.

The addition of Nvidia to the blue-chip index is a testament to the power of the AI-driven rally that’s pushed the chipmaker up 900% in the past 24 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only major US equity benchmark that didn’t hold Nvidia — until now.

“Nvidia is a well-run company and joining the Dow demonstrates just how powerful its rally has been in recent years after it was at the right place at the right time when no one else was,” said Scott Colyer, chief executive at Advisors Asset Management.