Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly Six Times To Rs 1,989 Crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose nearly 500% year-on-year led by strong growth in capacity addition and asset utilisation by the green energy business and the airports division.

The net profit of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate rose 497% to Rs 1,989 crore, as compared to Rs 333 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing.

“Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises said.

According to Adani the company is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centers, roads, metals and materials and specialized manufacturing. It will invest in innovative technology across platforms to support this high growth phase, he said.

"Adani Enterprises will continue to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country," Adani added.