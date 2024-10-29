Adani Enterprises Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly Six Times To Rs 1,989 Crore
Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose nearly 500% year-on-year led by strong growth in capacity addition and asset utilisation by the green energy business and the airports division.
The net profit of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate rose 497% to Rs 1,989 crore, as compared to Rs 333 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing.
“Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises said.
According to Adani the company is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centers, roads, metals and materials and specialized manufacturing. It will invest in innovative technology across platforms to support this high growth phase, he said.
"Adani Enterprises will continue to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country," Adani added.
Adani Enterprises Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY):
Revenue from operations rose 15.7% to Rs 22,608 crore from Rs 19,546 crore a year ago.
Operating profit or Ebitda rose 55% to Rs 3,766 crore from Rs 2,430 crore a year ago.
Ebitda margin was up 430 basis points at 16.7% versus 12.4% a year ago.
Net profit rose 497% to Rs 1,989 crore from Rs 333 crore a year ago.
Segmental Performance:
Adani New Industries Ecosystem
Solar manufacturing
The module sales crossed 2 GW during first six months of the fiscal year 2025 while exports too increased by 64% year-on-year. Domestic sale of modules was up by 139% YoY, the company said. Segment’s Ebitda margin improved on account of higher realisation and operational efficiency achieved through integrated production of cell and module line, the company added.
Wind Turbine manufacturing
The 5.2 MW and 3 MW wind turbine generators using ANIL blades were listed under the revised list of models and manufacturers. The company has received the final type certificate for 3.3 MW wind turbine generator and has applied for RLMM listing.
Adani Enterprises also crossed the 300th wind blade production milestone in the second quarter.
AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Centre)
Noida Data Centre
The Noida data center’s 50MW core and shell and the 10MW Hyderabad data center are around 95% and 98% completed respectively. The 9.6MW Phase 1 of the Pune Data Center is 38% complete and Pune II is around 61% complete, the company said.
Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports)
The Navi Mumbai International Airport welcomed the first Indian Air Force aircraft during the quarter. The company also opened six new routes, six new airlines and 13 new flights were added.
The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been accredited to Level 2 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme by ACI for continuous improvement in customer experience.
Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL - Roads)
Provisional date of commissioning (COD) has beeb received for the first build own transfer (BOT) project -- Panagarh-Palsit in the state of West Bengal, and the hybrid annuity model (HAM) project Kodad Khammam in the state of Telangana, the company said.
Adani Enterprises shares closed 1.46% up at Rs 2,841.45 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.45% rise in the benchmark Sensex.
