Budget 2024: These Sectors Were The Biggest Victors And Losers
Here is a look at sectors which were losers and winners of this budget, as per Bloomberg research.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive union budget on Tuesday. Job creation, infrastructure development, and support for MSMEs were among areas that found a push within the budget, along with maintenance of fiscal prudence.
Sitharaman unveiled a package of schemes and initiatives for boost to employment, skilling and youth, with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.
Victors Of Budget 2024
Youth And Skilling Programs
The budget introduced substantial measures for India's youth, including wage incentives for new job entrants and expansive skilling programs. Stocks of hiring firms surged, with TeamLease Services Ltd. shares rising by 18% and Quess Corp. by 6.5%.
Collation Allies
States allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, received significant attention, with the former receiving allocations totaling Rs 15,000 crore. Bihar has been given an allocation of Rs 26,000 crore for infrastructure and development projects.
Stocks of companies based in these states, like Power Mech Projects Ltd. and KNR Constructions Ltd., saw gains post-announcement.
Infrastructure Push
The government pledged robust fiscal support as it retained a capital expenditure plan of Rs 11.11 lakh crore, which is 3.4% of the GDP. This is expected to boost infrastructure projects, bolster economic activity and create employment opportunities.
Tax Cut For Middle-Class
The government also announced changes in income tax slabs and an increased standard deduction (from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000), with the aim to reduce the tax burden on the middle class and boost disposable incomes.
Boost For Consumption
Higher income tax exemptions and reduced import levies on select items are expected to enhance consumer spending, benefiting consumer staple firms and two-wheeler makers.
Glitters For Jewellery Sector
Custom duty cuts on precious metals like gold (down to 6%) spurred gains for jewellery-makers, with Titan Co. shares witnessing their highest surge in two years and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock rising 6.1%.
Rural Economy Push
A significant allocation of Rs 2.6 lakh crore for rural development, including agriculture and infrastructure, aims to uplift rural communities and enhance agricultural productivity.
Local Manufacturing And Startups
Special focus on labour-intensive manufacturing sectors and the abolition of the angel tax for startups are expected to bolster growth and innovation in these sectors.
Space Sector To Fly High
A venture fund of Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for the burgeoning space sector aims to foster innovation and competitiveness among Indian space startups.
Losers Of Budget 2024
Equity Markets
Increased long-term capital gains tax (12.5% from 10%) and higher short-term capital gains tax (20% from 15%) dampened investor sentiment, leading to a decline in equity markets.
Real Estate
While long-term capital gains tax on real estate was reduced, the removal of indexation benefits negatively impacted top developers like DLF Ltd. and Godrej Properties Ltd.
Electric Vehicles And Transport
The budget lacked specific incentives for electric vehicle manufacturing, disappointing stakeholders in the transport and automotive sectors.