Budget 2024: These Sectors Were The Biggest Victors And Losers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive union budget on Tuesday. Job creation, infrastructure development, and support for MSMEs were among areas that found a push within the budget, along with maintenance of fiscal prudence.

Sitharaman unveiled a package of schemes and initiatives for boost to employment, skilling and youth, with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Here is a look at sectors which were losers and winners of this budget, as per Bloomberg research.