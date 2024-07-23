NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: These Sectors Were The Biggest Victors And Losers
Co-presented
by
IBM
Associate
Sponsors
CANARA and HSBCICICISammaan capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: These Sectors Were The Biggest Victors And Losers

Here is a look at sectors which were losers and winners of this budget, as per Bloomberg research.

23 Jul 2024, 08:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Envato.</p></div>
Envato.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive union budget on Tuesday. Job creation, infrastructure development, and support for MSMEs were among areas that found a push within the budget, along with maintenance of fiscal prudence.

Sitharaman unveiled a package of schemes and initiatives for boost to employment, skilling and youth, with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Here is a look at sectors which were losers and winners of this budget, as per Bloomberg research.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024 Live Updates: One Crore Youth Will Directly Benefit From Our Internship Scheme, Finance Minister

Opinion
Budget 2024 Live Updates: One Crore Youth Will Directly Benefit From Our Internship Scheme, Finance Minister
Read More

Victors Of Budget 2024

Youth And Skilling Programs

The budget introduced substantial measures for India's youth, including wage incentives for new job entrants and expansive skilling programs. Stocks of hiring firms surged, with TeamLease Services Ltd. shares rising by 18% and Quess Corp. by 6.5%.

Collation Allies

States allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, received significant attention, with the former receiving allocations totaling Rs 15,000 crore. Bihar has been given an allocation of Rs 26,000 crore for infrastructure and development projects.

Stocks of companies based in these states, like Power Mech Projects Ltd. and KNR Constructions Ltd., saw gains post-announcement.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024 Highlights: Tax Slab Changes, Bonanza For Andhra & Bihar, Employment For GenZ And More

Opinion
Budget 2024 Highlights: Tax Slab Changes, Bonanza For Andhra & Bihar, Employment For GenZ And More
Read More

Infrastructure Push

The government pledged robust fiscal support as it retained a capital expenditure plan of Rs 11.11 lakh crore, which is 3.4% of the GDP. This is expected to boost infrastructure projects, bolster economic activity and create employment opportunities.

Tax Cut For Middle-Class

The government also announced changes in income tax slabs and an increased standard deduction (from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000), with the aim to reduce the tax burden on the middle class and boost disposable incomes.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: New Income Tax Regime Slab Rate Revised, Standard Deduction Raised

Opinion
Budget 2024: New Income Tax Regime Slab Rate Revised, Standard Deduction Raised
Read More

Boost For Consumption

Higher income tax exemptions and reduced import levies on select items are expected to enhance consumer spending, benefiting consumer staple firms and two-wheeler makers.

Glitters For Jewellery Sector

Custom duty cuts on precious metals like gold (down to 6%) spurred gains for jewellery-makers, with Titan Co. shares witnessing their highest surge in two years and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock rising 6.1%.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: Jewellery Stocks Shine On Proposal To Cut Gold Customs Duty

Opinion
Budget 2024: Jewellery Stocks Shine On Proposal To Cut Gold Customs Duty
Read More

Rural Economy Push

A significant allocation of Rs 2.6 lakh crore for rural development, including agriculture and infrastructure, aims to uplift rural communities and enhance agricultural productivity.

Local Manufacturing And Startups

Special focus on labour-intensive manufacturing sectors and the abolition of the angel tax for startups are expected to bolster growth and innovation in these sectors.

ALSO READ

Angel Tax Abolishment A Blessing For Startups In Era Of Downrounds

Opinion
Angel Tax Abolishment A Blessing For Startups In Era Of Downrounds
Read More

Space Sector To Fly High

A venture fund of Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for the burgeoning space sector aims to foster innovation and competitiveness among Indian space startups.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: To Set Up Rs 1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund For Space Sector

Opinion
Budget 2024: To Set Up Rs 1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund For Space Sector
Read More

Losers Of Budget 2024

Equity Markets

Increased long-term capital gains tax (12.5% from 10%) and higher short-term capital gains tax (20% from 15%) dampened investor sentiment, leading to a decline in equity markets.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Hike A Surprise, Says EY's Pranav Sayta

Opinion
Budget 2024: Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Hike A Surprise, Says EY's Pranav Sayta
Read More

Real Estate

While long-term capital gains tax on real estate was reduced, the removal of indexation benefits negatively impacted top developers like DLF Ltd. and Godrej Properties Ltd.

Electric Vehicles And Transport

The budget lacked specific incentives for electric vehicle manufacturing, disappointing stakeholders in the transport and automotive sectors.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024 Live Updates: One Crore Youth Will Directly Benefit From Our Internship Scheme, Finance Minister

Opinion
Budget 2024 Live Updates: One Crore Youth Will Directly Benefit From Our Internship Scheme, Finance Minister
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT