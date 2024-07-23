Budget 2024: Government Announces Financial Support For Andhra Pradesh In FY25

The union government has proposed financial support of Rs 15,000 crore in FY25 for Andhra Pradesh, through support from multilateral agencies.

While delivering her union budget speech on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this was being done keeping in mind the state's need for a capital under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

"We will facilitate financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current financial year Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged, with additional amounts in future years," Sitharaman said. "Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram irrigation project."